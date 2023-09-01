BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Firefighting efforts Thursday night at the Tiger Island Fire in Beauregard Parish were described by officials as “relatively quiet,” with more help on the way.

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office said “the Tiger Island Fire mission continues today with even more assets arriving to join the fight. They report a relatively quiet night as well with no new growth of the fire.”

Authorities reported some flare-ups, one near the Phelps Correctional Center on Hwy. 27 just north of DeQuincy that was extinguished/contained, and another fire that flared up on S. Bearhead Road that was contained, according to the BPSO Friday morning update on its Facebook page.

“There are still areas of heat in the northwest and northeast portions of the fire but dozer work through the night has been improving lines working on connecting them and allowing access to engines back inside further in to get water to hotspots,” the post read. “Quick strike teams have been successful in responding to and extinguishing anything that attempts to flare up.”

The fire, which was first reported Aug. 22, is located east of Merryville, south of Hwy. 190, southwest of DeRidder and North of Singer.

The fire area is reported as covering 31,342 acres, and the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry reports it is 50% contained in its daily update released Friday morning.

“Today, engine crews are focusing on areas of heat along Hoosier Creek and along State Route 110, along the northern perimeter by Nichols-Sibley Road and Stamps Road and along the eastern perimeter south of Neal-Oilfield Road,” the update reads. “The structure protection group continues to work with local and state fire departments to be able to respond to all structure protection needs within the fire area.”

The Louisiana Air National Guard reports it has dropped more than 1.1 million gallons of water over areas in Beauregard, Sabine and Vernon parishes.

A Louisiana National Guard helicopter drops water over one of the many wildfires raging in the western part of the state. Photo courtesy of the Louisiana National Guard

The BPSO expects 8 aircraft to be dumping water on the fires today, with the southern portion of the fire coming closer to being under control.

“The lines are mostly complete containing the fire with mop up activities going on and the same with the southeast portion near Singer where the National Guard is doing a lot of work with their dozers,” the BPSO said.

After another morning of low relative humidity, a Red Flag Warning will go into effect from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. in anticipation of hot, very dry conditions with wind gusts up to 15 mph, according to LDAF.

“Temperatures will be warmer today and may reach 100 degrees, with humidity levels in the mid-20s,” according to the LDAF. “Early this evening a seabreeze is likely to set in. This will rapidly shift winds from the northeast to the southeast with gusts of 20-30 mph. Humidity will recover in the evening and overnight and there could be up to 100 percent humidity by Saturday morning.”

The BPSO said voluntary evacuation orders remain in place. Those extend north of the Merryville town limits to Junction then east to Vigor Mier/Williams Road. All highways remain open to traffic, La. 27, 190, 389, 110 and 111.