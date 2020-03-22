Questions answered: Louisiana Governor creates FAQ to answer common questions about stay at home order

1  of  2
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) Following Gov. John Bel Edwards statewide “stay at home” order that goes into effect at 5 p.m. Monday, March 23, our newsroom was flooded with calls from residents who said they would voluntarily comply with the orders but had more questions.

The order calls for people to remain home unless performing necessary functions like going to the grocery store, pharmacy, medical appointments, restaurants for take-out, pumping gas.

It will remain in effect from 5 p.m. Monday through April 12.

If you missed something the Governor said, full video of the presser is attached, or if you have further questions about what the “stay at home” order means for you, read the order by clicking here

