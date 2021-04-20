Puppy ad scam on Facebook lands Bossier City woman behind bars on fraud charges

Keisha Futch, 34, is charged with illegal transmission of monetary funds in connection with a fake ‘Puppy For Sale’ ad that was put on Facebook. (Photo: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Bossier City woman has been charged, accused of finessing over $100 out of someone by putting up a fake ‘Puppy For Sale’ ad on social media.

According to the Bossier City Police Department, 34-year-old Keisha Futch is charged with illegal transmission of monetary funds in connection with a false advertisement that was put on Facebook.

BCPD says when Futch put the ad up, a buyer paid her a $150.00 deposit for the puppy before realizing it was a scam, and Futch never returned the money.

Detectives secured a search warrant for the Cash App account where the money was sent and linked Futch. She was arrested following an interview during which she denied any knowledge of the crime.

The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force advises online shoppers to do their research to make sure they are dealing with a legitimate seller before buying.

Police say buyers should arrange to meet the pet in person and avoid sending money in advance. Potential buyers can also do a reverse search of images online to see if the photos have been used in previous postings.

If anyone finds they have fallen victim to a scam, report the crime to local law enforcement. The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force can be reached at 318-741-8669.