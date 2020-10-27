Public’s help sought in search for runaway from Rapides Parish

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile named Kaden Parker Cross.

The teen is 16 with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is described as 6’ tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds.

On Wednesday, October 21, 2020, Cross was reported missing from his residence located in the Pineville area. He was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, khaki tan pants and red sneakers. Kaden also had on a silver neckless with his class ring on it.

If anyone has seen or has information about Kaden Parker Cross, you are asked to contact RPSO Detective John Goulart at (318) 641-6007, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 473-6700 or local law enforcement.