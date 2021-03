RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The Pineville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Mona Collier, 16, was last seen at her home on C.L. Bradford Street in Pineville on March 3. She is described at 5’7″ weighing 135 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, black pants, and multi-colored Vans shoes.

If anyone knows the Collier’s whereabouts, please contact the Pineville Police Department at (318) 442-6603.