Public visitation for Ruffino’s owner to be held in Baton Rouge Dec. 1

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — A public visitation for Ruffin Rodrigue, Jr., the owner of Ruffino’s Restaurant, will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 10:30 a.m. in Coleman Hall of St. James Episcopal Church in Baton Rouge.

Due to pandemic restrictions, the funeral service for Rodrigue will be private. The committal of ashes will take place in a private ceremony at St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux at a later date. In lieu of flowers, mourners are asked to consider a donation to the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center or the charity of your choice.

Rodrigue’s obituary is below:

Ruffin Adam Rodrigue, Jr., age 53, passed away in Baton Rouge, LA, on November 25, 2020. He was born on April 2, 1967 in Thibodaux, LA, to Ruffin Adam Rodrigue, Sr., and the late Cecile Marie Benoit Rodrigue. He is survived by his loving wife, Alison Seamster Rodrigue, and their two children, Ruffin Adam Rodrigue, III, and Margaret Anne Rodrigue; his father and brothers Gawain Thomas Rodrigue and Braden Paul Rodrigue; and many adoring relatives.

Upon graduation from Thibodaux High School, Ruffin attended LSU on a football scholarship, proudly following in his father’s footsteps. He was named an All-SEC Lineman and helped push the team to SEC Championships in 86 and 88. After graduating from LSU in 1990, Ruffin played for the WLA until getting injured.

The friendships and experiences during his time at LSU sustained him for decades and served as the foundation for a successful business career. With a degree in marketing, Ruffin entered the food and beverage industry and became owner of Ruffino’s Restaurant in 2000. An Italian-Creole restaurant and catering business with locations in Baton Rouge and Lafayette, Ruffino’s is a success story because of Ruffin’s heart for hospitality, a passion that garnered several industry awards during his career. In addition to tirelessly working for the advancement of the restaurant industry in general, he poured his energy into creating his restaurant’s signature warm and welcoming atmosphere. Ruffin could often be found entertaining guests with stories and table-side serenades. Restaurant guests returned again and again to “celebrate life”— a guiding principle of the restaurant. From celebrities to neighborhood regulars to young children celebrating their birthdays, Ruffin went the extra mile to personally connect with guests and infuse their experiences with happy memories.

Ruffin’s happiest memories were made with the family he created with Alison, his wife of nearly fifteen years. His two beloved children, Adam and Maggie, were his very best accomplishments and greatest source of joy. He proudly sang their praises to anyone he encountered, often sharing treasured family photos with friends new and old. Ruffin will be remembered and celebrated for his big smile and even bigger heart, his larger-than-life presence, his charitable contributions to the community, his optimism, and his thoughtful words and gestures for occasions big and small. He loved music, travel, good food, Louisiana, and of course the LSU Tigers. Even as his family and community mourn his departure from this life, there is hope and comfort in the promise of eternal life. “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand” (Isaiah 41.10).