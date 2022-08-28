HOUMA. La. (WGNO) — The students in four Terrebonne Parish Schools will be fully equipped to have a successful school year, due to the gracious donations of one group. It all started after a handwritten letter made its way to the desk of Sheriff Tim Soignet.

Inmates with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Transitional Work Release Program, wrote the letter on August 6 requesting permission to host a back-to-school giveaway for the community. Part of the letter reads:

” We prayerfully want to give back to our kids with the expression of gratitude to thank God, D.O.C and The Terrebonne Parish Sheriffs Office, for blessing us to be able to provide for our future generation.”

Sheriff Soignet approved the request and the inmates used money from their accounts linked to the Work release program. They purchase pens, pencils, loose-leaf paper, crayons, folders, paper towels, dry-erase boards, spiral notebooks, construction paper, and much more totaling close to $1,200 worth of supplies.

On August 20, Michael Dover, Everette Arcement, Roger Thibodaux, Ron. E Lewis, Steve Callais, Andrew Scott, Aaron Charrier, Joshua Johnson, Bobby Nelton, Nicholas Gilmore, Lawrence Toliver, Derek Thompson, Rubin Marshall Jr., and Ryan Heath Cutts, packaged up the supplies to deliver them to the selected schools. As a token of appreciation, they got to enjoy a BBQ dinner provided by the TWP staff from Sheriff Tim Soignet.

The selected schools that received the supplies were:

Upper Little Caillou Elementary School

Legion Park Elementary School

Montegut Elementary School

Acadian Elementary School

“I am extremely proud of each and every inmate that developed and participated in this amazing venture. Our offenders in the program have made great strides in not only their employment, but in their personal growth. I understand that the TWP does not work for everyone, but this is a wonderful example of what can be accomplished when we work together to make our community a better place for all. These men decided on their own to give back, and make a difference, and I believe they should be commended for their actions,” said Sheriff Tim Soignet.