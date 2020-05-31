Protesters gather for peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Black Lives Matter protest over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody drew a large and emotional crowd Sunday in Shreveport.

There were no arrests and no reports of violence during the demonstration, which began with a gathering at the Greyhound station across from Shreveport Police headquarters on Murphy Street just before noon and continued with a march to the Caddo Parish courthouse downtown.

Protesters carried signs and chanted slogans demanding police be held accountable for the deaths of people of color at the hands of law enforcement. Speakers on the courthouse steps called for protests to remain peaceful, but vowed to continue them for the next 45 days.

At one point, protesters say three white men with Confederate flags showed up and placed them on the statute on the front lawn of the courthouse.

“Ignore the agitators. You know what you stand for!” said one of the protest organizers speaking from the courthouse steps.

“On this very courthouse step, Ella Baker stood after Martin Luther King, Jr. said he would never come back, she came back and she organized sustained action for 60 days to make sure that everyone was able to register to vote. People died. People swung from these trees that we stand in front of. But yet they came,” said Omari Ho-Sang So I ask you to ignore or encourage with grace those who tell you not to come out and protest because it is very much your right to protest, to raise your voice, but also recognize today is the beginning. This is day one! Tomorrow, because they tell us we have to wait for investigations, we tell them we will march, protest, and organize action for 45 days until we gain the results of not only an investigation, of not only an arrest but until the system is abolished in every corner of every city in this nation, in this state. We will organize!”

Ho-Sang encouraged people to join the 45 Days of Action – Shreveport Facebook group, where information and guidance and support for organizers on what those actions will be.

Shreveport police were present during the demonstration, and at one point, an officer was seen consoling a young protester who became upset when he was told not to climb onto the Confederate monument.

WATCH: Gripping video of a SHREVEPORT Police Officer consoling a crying protestor. In confusion they feared for their lives when the officer told them not to be on top of the courthouse statue pic.twitter.com/baFyjTcSg7 — Jade Jackson (@IAMJADEJACKSON) May 31, 2020

Hundreds gathered Sunday for a Black Lives Matter march from the Greyhound bus station across from the Shreveport Police Department to the Caddo Parish courthouse downtown in protest of the death of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis police and to call for equal rights and justice. (Photos: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins said in a statement posted to Facebook late Sunday morning that “The City of Shreveport and SPD respects the First Amendment rights of all citizens to peaceably assemble and seek meaningful change. We will do all that we can to help facilitate safe demonstrations.”

Perkins did not make an appearance during the protest, which was noted by protestors chanting, “Where’s the mayor?”

Protests over Floyd’s death have spread around the United States as his case renewed anger over others involving African Americans, police, and race relations.

In Shreveport, an investigation is underway into comments about the case made on social media by an SPD officer. Mayor Adrian Perkins and police chief Ben Raymond addressed both Floyd’s death and the investigation involving the officer on Thursday, urging patience with the process and denouncing the actions of the Minneapolis officers.

In addition to plans for town hall meetings to provide an opportunity for citizens and police officers to discuss national and local events that prompt investigations into law enforcement practices, policies, and procedures, Perkins also announced that he is creating a 22 member Commission on Race and Cultural Diversity, which will begin work in June on how to build trust between SPD and the community of color.

