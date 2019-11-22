Breaking News
3 people killed, shooter dead at Florida Navy base
Prosecutors say man accused of duping women into changing his diapers now faces trafficking charges

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

Rutledge “Rory” Deas (State Police)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Prosecutors have filed criminal charges against a Louisiana man they say pretended to be a disabled teen to dupe hired caregiver into changing his diapers.

News outlets report that the prosecutors in the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s office are charging 29-year-old Rutledge Deas IV with four counts of human trafficking.

Authorities said he fraudulently portrayed himself as disabled to get the female caregivers to perform the tasks. The sitters were paid an hourly babysitting rate and believed he was actually disabled.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported state police said Deas used an online app to advertise for someone to care for his disabled brother “Cory.”

One woman called authorities after researching Deas on social media and realizing that he and “Cory” were the same person.

