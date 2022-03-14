BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A bill being introduced in the Louisiana legislative session that starts this week would allow for surgical castration of persons convicted of certain sex crimes in which the victim is younger than 13.

The 2022 Regular Legislative Session is coming together at noon on Monday, March 14.

A long list of bills lined up for the 2022 Regular Session is inclusive of everything from the creation of the Louisiana Domestic Violence Registry to the creation of a women’s health office within the Louisiana Department of Health.

Also on that list is a bill which would provide “for surgical castration of persons convicted of certain

crimes when the victim is under the age of thirteen.”

SB252 was pre-filed on March 3.

If passed, the effective date for this bill would be August 1.

A Walker man is already facing the possibility of being chemically castrated prior to being let out of jail.