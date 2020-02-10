Live Now
Pro wrestler jumps from second floor of Louisiana mall to take on opponents

Louisiana

KENNER, La. (KLFY) Wildkat Sports & Entertainment presented their first event of 2020 live in the center court of the Esplanade Mall in Kenner, Louisiana.

Bringing back memories of WCW Nitro’s debut in a similar setting, this unprecedented show was free to the general public and was standing room only.

The highlight of the evening has already gone viral when the Prodigy PJ Hawx took a giant leap of faith during his Tag Team Title defense, flying through the air and off the 2nd floor balcony!

Descending onto Fly Def and even his tag team Partner, PJ came crashing with a cross body from the 2nd story that wiped everyone out in an incredible feat that has to be seen to believe!

This was definitely the craziest spot in WKS Wrestling History!

