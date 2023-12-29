PASADENA, Calif. (KLFY) — For the third straight year, Louisiana will have a float in the Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year’s Day in Pasadena, California.

The float, called “Explore Louisiana,” will be covered in 20,000 roses, hand-crafted by volunteers. A larger-than-life Mardi Gras jester will be featured, designs of fleur-de-lis, and inspiration was pulled from the second-line umbrellas and traditional Mardi Gras colors of purple, green, and gold accents.

Top performers will showcase their talents and represent Louisiana Music. Performing on the float will be Grammy-nominated Zydeco Musician Sean Ardoin, Cajun Fiddler Amanda Shaw, and legendary guitarist James Burton.

On New Year’s Day, 35 floral-decorated floats will roll through the streets of Pasadena for more than five miles. The parade theme is “Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Ardoin and Lt. Gov Billy Nungesser joined us from Pasadena for a preview of the Louisiana portion of the parade.

This is the third straight appearance for Louisiana at the Rose Parade. Louisiana’s float won the Showmanship Award for last year’s float.

Latest posts