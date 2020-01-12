Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Presidential candidates registered for Louisiana’s primary

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:
Donald Trump

FILE – In this Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Huntington Center, in Toledo, Ohio. Video of U.S. President Donald Trump saying he had a hand in the latest Nobel Peace Prize has gone viral in Ethiopia after Trump asserted during a rally in the U.S. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 that he had “made a deal” to save the country. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

Candidate registration for Louisiana’s presidential primary has ended.

Fourteen Democrats signed up for the ballot and four Republicans are challenging President Donald Trump for the GOP nomination. 

The April 4th election is a rare closed party primary in Louisiana.  

That means only registered Republicans can vote on the April ballot to determine who will win the state’s GOP presidential nomination, while only registered Democrats can choose among the contenders for the state’s Democratic presidential nomination.  

The three-day candidate signup period wrapped up Friday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

48°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Crowley

46°F Feels like 41°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

45°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 45°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories