President Trump responds to Senator Cassidy’s interview

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) - LSU's interim president, Tom Galligan's latest message is clear.

“If a student chooses not to wear a mask, they will be in violation of our student code of conduct” said Jeremiah Shinn, Vice President of Student Life.

The presidential directive addresses covid-19 safety measures with details about how the university will enforce policies.

“The student will first have an administrative hearing with one of our conduct officer who would then issue a finding” said Shinn.

In addition to enforcement, it details the protocol when students test positive for the virus. LSU’s junior, Kyrin Lewis said, the directive is a good thing because he too, wants to flatten the curve.

“I like it, it's very progressive. I mean, LSU is doing what they need to do enforcing these policies because people are very adamant about not wearing face mask so I like that they are having discipline for people who aren't wearing face masks” said Lewis.

The university said, they have to be firm but believes student will do the right thing.

“We anticipate all of our LSU students will do their part to keep our campus healthy and safe” said Shinn.