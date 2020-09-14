President Trump approves Governor’s request for federal assistance related to Hurricane Sally response

President Donald Trump on Monday approved Gov. John Bel Edwards’ request for federal assistance related to Hurricane Sally.

Gov. Edwards submitted the pre-landfall emergency declaration to the President and the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Sunday.

“I want to thank the President for his quick action on my request for federal assistance related to Hurricane Sally,” said Gov. Edwards. “Though the track has shifted, Southeast Louisiana could still see impacts from Sally, which is now forecast to make landfall potentially as a Category 3, east of Louisiana. We are prepared to respond to whatever threats Hurricane Sally poses to the state.”

FEMA is authorized to provide Public Assistance Category B (emergency protective measures), including direct Federal assistance for Acadia, Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Vermilion, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana parishes.

FEMA is also authorized to provide Public Assistance Category B emergency protective measures, limited to direct federal assistance for the parishes of Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Calcasieu, Caldwell, Cameron, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia, De Soto, East Carroll, Franklin, Grant, Jackson, Jefferson Davis, La Salle, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Red River, Richland, Sabine, Tensas, Union, Vernon, Webster, West Carroll, and Winn.