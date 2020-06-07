President Trump agrees to federal emergency declaration for Louisiana over Cristobal

Breaking News
President Donald Trump has agreed to declare a federal emergency for Louisiana over Tropical Storm Cristobal, according to Sen. John Kennedy.

Kennedy said in a press release that the agreement came during a phone coversation the two had this morning.

“Louisiana has weathered every storm that’s come our way, and our people will do the same with Tropical Storm Cristobal. Sen. Cassidy and I are grateful that President Trump is declaring a state of emergency to make resources available for our state,” said Kennedy.

“Thanks to President Trump for this disaster declaration. The Louisiana delegation will work so that those affected have what they need to recover. Heed storm warnings, watch for flooding, be safe,” said Sen. Bill Cassidy.

