BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The President of International Union of Police (IUPA), Sam A. Cabral, released a statement on the rising crime in Baton Rouge and calling on Baton Rouge Police Department Chief Murphy Paul to resign.

Capral says at the time of writing this letter, Baton Rouge has seen 36 murders since the beginning of the year, all resulting from shootings. He describes the Capital City as ‘one of the deadliest cities in America’ reflecting on the recent killings of 3-year-old Devin Page Jr. and 5-year-old Summer Hawkins.

“The Baton Rouge Police Department, like most departments across the nation, is understaffed. Has the Chief made any public statements to address this situation? Has he pressed the Mayor or Metro Council for pay enhancements to retain and recruit,” said Carpal.

In the letter, he accuses Chief Paul of rarely meeting with his line, never seeking input in addressing the violence the officers witness on a daily basis, and that he responds to criticism with harsh punitive measures ‘that are directed at anyone who questions or comments’ his commands.

The president challenges Chief Paul to address his failures and take responsibility for the reason that BRPD is currently down 115 officers.

“This should end. The “buck” stops with the chief….. If he is unwilling or unable, Chief Paul should step down and let a more qualified chief of police take the reins,” said Carpal.