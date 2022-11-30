BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announced Wednesday that he’s expected to meet with the President of France later this week, and that President Emmanuel Macron will make a much-anticipated announcement during his visit to Louisiana.

Lieutenant Governor Nungesser said he’s looking forward to meeting with President Macron Friday, December 2, to discuss how to expand modern-day reflections of the historic cultural ties between France and Louisiana.

The two will also talk about how the state’s French immersion programs in K-12 schools can be leveraged to put even more emphasis on French education in Louisiana.

In the news release, Nungesser stated, “I’m excited to have this opportunity to discuss ways to further that role and strengthen our ties with a country that has left such a lasting mark on our state’s culture and history. Through his commitment to support the teaching of French in schools and our efforts to recruit French-speaking teachers for immersion program in Louisiana, together we can better ensure future generations will always know the roots of one of the cultures that make this state a very unique place to live and visit.”

The news release went on to say that during the President’s visit he’s expected to announce the creation of a Fund for the French Language, which will advance efforts to teach French in America’s schools.

According to the news release, ” This fund will help enhance the educational efforts of the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana (CODOFIL). Through CODOFIL, the state of Louisiana and France entered into the France-Louisiana Cooperation Accords in 1968. The agreement, renewed every four years, provides a pathway for the support of French immersion programs in Louisiana classrooms and the Francophone culture, including preparing Louisiana students to become successful global citizens in the hospitality and tourism industry.”

In addition to making this announcement, Macron is expected to sign a memorandum of understanding to create a position on the Governor’s Climate Initiatives Task Force.

