Premier Health $1.5M investment includes expansion of 45 Louisiana urgent care clinics

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Premier Health will be expanding its facilities in Baton Rouge in a $1.5 million capital investment. Specifically, the investment will assist in the expansion of 45 urgent care clinics located in Louisiana.

An announcement of the investment was made by Premier Health Consultants CEO Steve Sellars and Governor John Bel Edwards on Oct. 5.

“As Premier Health extends its reach across much of the U.S., its success resonates for the Capital Region with the expansion of its headquarters in Baton Rouge,” said Edwards. “Since its launch 22 years ago, the company has become a recognized leader in the urgent care industry. The demand for quality and accessible healthcare continues to grow, here in Louisiana and across the country, and we are happy to see Premier Health respond to that need with this expansion project.”

Expansion is expected to create 50 new direct jobs, and according to Louisiana Economic Development (LED), 57 new indirect jobs will also be created.

“Premier Health is proud to call Louisiana home,” said Sellars. “We care about our state and the people who live here. We also believe the need for improved access to convenient, quality healthcare is not going away, in Louisiana or anywhere for that matter. We are grateful to LED and the state of Louisiana for supporting our vision and helping Premier serve even more people. With LED’s support, Premier will continue to grow its administrative infrastructure and clinic footprint across Louisiana, resulting in more jobs and increased access to convenient, quality healthcare.”