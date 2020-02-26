Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Pregnant woman hit by car on Mardi Gras

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) – Officials with the New Orleans Police Department say a pregnant woman was struck by a car in Tremé on Mardi Gras, and they suspect that the person behind the wheel was under the influence of alcohol.

According to WWL-TV, the incident occurred near St. Philip Street and North Claiborne Avenue around 7:30 p.m. as the woman was crossing the street. 

The person who hit her was driving a Buick sedan. 

After the collision, she was rushed to an area hospital in serious condition. 

Detectives are investigating the incident, and have yet to officially confirm that the driver was intoxicated. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
20 mph NW
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Colder. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Colder. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
23 mph NW
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Colder. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F A clear sky. Colder. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
17 mph NW
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Colder. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Colder. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

54°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 54°
Wind
22 mph NW
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Colder. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Mainly clear. Colder. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

54°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 54°
Wind
20 mph NW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
34°F A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Trending Stories

Sidebar