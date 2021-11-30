Prairieville woman dies in fatal Ascension parish crash

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana State Police responded to reports of a two vehicle crash on LA Hwy 42 at the intersection of Joe Sevario Road shortly after 8 p.m. last night.

Donna Patterson, 85, was a passenger in the vehicle that was struck, and died from her injuries despite being properly restrained.

Alfred Patterson, 88, was traveling north when he did not yield at a stop sign, according to Louisiana State Police Troop A. Patterson’s Hyundai Elantra was struck by a Ford pickup truck traveling east on the highway.

It is unknown why Patterson did not yield.

Both drivers sustained minor injuries and submitted toxicology samples for the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.