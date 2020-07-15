COVID-19 daily updates

Prairieville couple facing allegations of incest

Louisiana

by: Michael Scheidt

Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A couple is behind bars facing rape charges after the conclusion of a recent investigation by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office juvenile unit.

Prairieville residents, 38-year-old Jose Martinez and 37-year-old Donna Martinez were the focus of an investigation into a rape complaint made on Monday, July 13.

APSO says, “detectives began an investigation and learned that Donna arranged for her 16-year-old daughter to have sexual intercourse with her husband Jose.”

Both were arrested after admitting to the crime and the couple face these charges:

  • Jose Martinez, one count of first-degree rape
  • Donna Martinez, principle to first degree rape

Jose and Donna Martinez are currently in the Ascension Parish Jail and “their bond was set at $200,000,” according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

