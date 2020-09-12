Power restorations ongoing in wake of Hurricane Laura

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) To use the word devastation is not enough to describe what Hurricane Laura did to Louisiana’s fifth largest city.

Two weeks after the powerful storm packing winds of 150 to 180 miles per hour slammed into Lake Charles, the city is still without infrastructure, power, water, gas and food.

One of the state’s largest energy providers has restored power to more than 20k customers, with another 80k to go in Lake Charles alone.

Customer outages reached more than 616k across Entergy’s service area.

We hear from Entergy and why they are calling this an unprecedented event.

In the days before her arrival, Meteorologists compared Hurricane Laura to Hurricanes Katrina and Rita.

And while devastating, those storms brought mostly water damage but Laura slammed into the Louisiana Gulf Coast with a powerful punch of 150 to 180 mile per hour winds, winds that obliterated Lake Charles Louisiana, nearly wiping it off the map.

With energy provider Entergy says it’s unlike anything he’s experienced in terms of restoring power.

Related Content 1-on-1 interview with Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter on ways to help with ongoing recovery and rebuilding

“We’re having to rebuild just like the residents.”

Freese is talking about their distribution and transmission systems that bring power to the city and surrounding areas with a population of over 100k.

“We’ve restored power to about 23k customers, but we have so much more.

It is now two weeks after the storm barreled through and while there’s progress, Freese says it’s where they had to start before even beginning to restore power.

“Power lines and transmssion system etc.”

And just to give you an idea of how much work is being done, and how much lies ahead, Freese says crews are rotating out on 12 hour shifts.

“We have names numbers workers and from as far away as New York.”

The massive power rebuilding and restoration operation is also manning 30 staging sites for workers to access everything they need to get the job done.

When asked how long it would take, Freese said at this point it’s hard to tell.

“We will be here for as long as it takes.”