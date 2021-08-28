Postal Service temporarily suspends mail delivery and retail operations for zip code areas 700, 701, 703-708

(KLFY) The United States Postal Service will temporarily suspend operations at Post Offices within the three-digit ZIP codes starting with 700, 701, 703-708.

There will be no retail service, no mail delivery and no drop shipments, USPS announced.

“In an abundance of caution, and to ensure the safety of both postal customers and employees, the Postal Service is temporarily suspending operations at Post Offices within the following 3-Digit ZIP Code areas until further notice, due to Hurricane Ida,” USPS said in a press release.

USPS said it will be monitoring conditions and working to restore service as soon as it is safe to do so and will continue to provide updates to keep the public informed about mail delivery and retail operations.