Postal service resumes operations for 705-708 zip areas, other South La. regions still suspended, being evaluated

A sign marks the entrance to a post office location. Some branches could see hours reduced or be consolidated under proposed 10-year plans. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(KLFY) — Effective immediately, the United States Postal Service has announced the resumption of mail delivery and retail operations in the 705-708 ZIP areas, which had been temporarily suspended because of Hurricane Ida.

Due to damage and safety concerns, facilities in the 700, 701, 703, and 704 areas are still suspended until further notice and are currently being evaluated.

The Postal Service will be monitoring conditions and working to restore service as soon as it is safe to do so. We apologize for any inconvenience customers may experience. Updates will be provided as soon as they are available. Customers can check here for further information: https://about.usps.com/newsroom/service-alerts/.