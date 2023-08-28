DERIDDER, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana State Police reported an 18-year-old was killed in single-vehicle crash in Beauregard Parish.

Monday at approximately 9:45 a.m. officers said they responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of LA Hwy 112 and LA Hwy 1146 in Beauregard Parish. The crash claimed the life of 18-year-old Si Gabriel Sonnier of Port Barre, according to authorities.

Officials said the driver of a 2015 Freightliner utility truck was traveling west on LA 112 and as the truck approached edge of the roadway the driver overcorrected, traveled across the opposing lane of travel and overturned causing Sonnier to be ejected from the vehicle.

Sonnier, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. Officials said the driver was properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

A toxicology sample was obtained from the driver and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.