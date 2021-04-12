Port Allen officer placed on leave after multi-agency investigation

PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – Two weeks after an investigation was started into the conduct of one of its police officers, the Port Allen Police Department is announcing that one of its own is being put on leave.

It all started with a complaint from a citizen about the alleged unnecessary use of a taser by a Port Allen officer.

Details about the investigation and charges that the officer faces can be found below:

The Port Allen Police Department released this statement below: