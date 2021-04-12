Port Allen officer placed on leave after multi-agency investigation

PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – Two weeks after an investigation was started into the conduct of one of its police officers, the Port Allen Police Department is announcing that one of its own is being put on leave.
It all started with a complaint from a citizen about the alleged unnecessary use of a taser by a Port Allen officer.
Details about the investigation and charges that the officer faces can be found below:
The Port Allen Police Department released this statement below:
In an effort to remain transparent, Chief Corey Hicks is releasing the following Press Release:
On March 29, 2021, the Port Allen Police Department received a citizen-initiated complaint regarding the conduct of one of the City’s police officers. The citizen reported that he had been unnecessarily tased by one of the City’s officers. After receiving the complaint, an investigation was launched. The investigation was conducted by representatives of both the Port Allen Police Department and the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. After concluding the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office did charge the officer with Malfeasance in Office and Aggravated Battery. The matter has been sent to the District Attorneys’ office. The officer has been placed on leave.
Chief Hicks holds his officers to a high standard and maintains a Zero Tolerance Policy for Officers.
At this time Chief Hicks has no further statements or comments.