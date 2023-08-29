(KLFY) – Leaders from around the state and the nation show support to House Majority Leader Steve Scalise after his cancer diagnosis.
Senator Bill Cassidy released the following statement:
“I join with so many others in prayer for Steve and his family. The same faith, family support, and internal strength that made Steve such an inspiration to others after he was shot, will bring him through this illness and once more inspire us all”U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA)
Gov. John Bel Edwards stated:
“Donna and I ask the people of Louisiana to join us in praying for United States Representative Steve Scalise as he begins chemotherapy for multiple myeloma, a treatable, non-aggressive blood cancer. We know that Steve doesn’t back down from a challenge. His toughness, his faith, and the love of his family will carry him through this. And the entire state will be by his side supporting him.”Gov. John Bel Edwards.