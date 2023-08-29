(KLFY) – Leaders from around the state and the nation show support to House Majority Leader Steve Scalise after his cancer diagnosis.

Senator Bill Cassidy released the following statement:

“I join with so many others in prayer for Steve and his family. The same faith, family support, and internal strength that made Steve such an inspiration to others after he was shot, will bring him through this illness and once more inspire us all” U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA)

Gov. John Bel Edwards stated: