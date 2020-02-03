Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Police: Woman stole ambulance in Texas, caught in Louisiana

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — A woman accused of stealing an ambulance in Texas was arrested after a police chase in Louisiana ended in a traffic jam.

Kendall Tyson, 19, was located Sunday behind the wheel of the ambulance along Interstate 20 near Shreveport, Louisiana State Police Trooper First Class Brent Hardy said in a news release.

Slowed traffic near Bossier City brought the chase to a stop, police said. The ambulance had been stolen from Dallas, about 200 miles (322 kilometers) away.

Medics had discovered the emergency vehicle was missing when they attempted to respond to a 911 call and the ambulance wasn’t there, news outlets reported.

Officers who captured Tyson said she had an “obvious impairment level,” and authorities conducted sobriety tests, Hardy said. Authorities didn’t reveal the outcome of the tests.

Tyson has been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, driving while intoxicated, driving without a driver’s license and more, Hardy said. She was booked into Bossier Maximum Jail. It’s unclear whether she had an attorney who could speak for her.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

67°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
64°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories