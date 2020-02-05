Live Now
Police: West Monroe woman arrested for driving while intoxicated, two toddlers found in vehicle

Louisiana

by: Jonathan Freeman

Posted: / Updated:

MONROE, La. — A West Monroe mother has been arrested after police say she drove while intoxicated with her two small children in the vehicle.

According to arrest reports, a Monroe Police Officer found 38-year-old Shameka Reed in the 3300 block of Renwick Street trying to push her vehicle out of the road.

Police say that Reed appeared to be intoxicated and that she performed poorly on the Standard Field Sobriety Tests. Reed admitted to drinking 3 Bug Light beers beforehand.

During the incident, the officer noticed that Reed’s children, ages 2 & 3, were in the back seat of the vehicle and were not properly restrained.

The officer also noted in the reports that a bottle with beer still in it was found in the rear cup holder of Reed’s vehicle.

Reports say that Reed provided a breath sample of .122g% BAC (Blood Alcohol Content), almost twice the legal limit.

Reed was taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center and booked on the following charges:

  • Careless Operation
  • Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated
  • Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles
  • Child Passenger Restraint System (2 counts)
  • Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended

According to reports, while at OCC Reed admitted to feeling the effects of the alcohol before and while driving her vehicle. Police also learned that Reed’s driver’s license was suspended.

Her bond has been set at $2,300.

