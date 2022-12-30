SHREVEPORT, La. (KLFY) – The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office (SLPSO) is asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspect accused of rape that may be in Acadiana.
According to the Shreveport Police Department (SPD), Christopher McKnight, 41, is charged with one count of second-degree rape.
SPD said that on May 19, police were called to make a report of the sexual assault of a juvenile. Through an investigation, police learned that the victim was allegedly taken to a local hotel and was assaulted by McKnight.
McKnight’s last known address was in Baton Rouge, according to SPD.
Anyone with information is asked to call (318)-673-7373.
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.