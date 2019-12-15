Police seeking Baton Rouge fugitive on home invasion, battery charges

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on a Baton Rouge man wanted on home invasion and battery charges.

Benjamin Held, 38, of Baton Rouge, was last seen driving a 2012 Toyota pickup truck bearing the license plate number C158037. He is also wanted on charges of damage to property and false imprisonment.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Benjamin Held is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line from any cellular device. You may also contact Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.