NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, February 11, the NOPD, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office began a group search of an area of Bayou St. John near Moss Street for evidence connected to a missing person’s case.

The search is linked to the investigation of missing New Orleans woman Becky Hendrix, who was reported missing on January 23.

A WGNO exclusive report in early February revealed Hendrix’s case may possibly be linked to the murder of Slidell woman Julia Dardar, who was found in the Lower 9th Ward in mid-January. Her dismembered body was discovered on a renovated school bus.

The NOPD did not release any details regarding Friday’s search, but did confirm the effort was related to the Hendrix case.

This is a developing story with more information expected to be released as it becomes available.