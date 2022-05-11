BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A representative of Glen Oaks Middle Redesign Charter School says the campus was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning, and that school officials are working with authorities to investigate an incident that led to several students becoming ill.

The school says several students got sick after obtaining and ingesting chewing gum from another student.

EMS was on site, as were officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

As of 1 p.m., officials confirmed that it was a total of three students who fell ill, and though one student was taken to an area hospital, all three are in stable condition.

School representatives say the incident occurred while state testing was taking place.

As a result, testing was paused and will resume once the situation is fully under control.

The school adds that, “Parents are currently being notified of the situation. The health and safety of our students is our priority, and we will work in earnest toward that end. We will share more details as we can.”