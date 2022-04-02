NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) — Officials removed 29 dogs and puppies from a house with unlivable conditions on March 31.

According to the Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA), officers arrived at the home located in the 1700 block of South Main Street and discovered that the dogs and puppies were living in trash, urine, and feces. HSLA says feces covered the floors of the home, several inches high in some areas of the house, while the dogs and puppies were covered in sores, mange, and appeared to be frightened.





Courtesy of Humane Society of Louisiana

The owner of the dogs, a 20-year-old female and her male partner, immediately surrendered the dogs to the police. According to the Springhill Chief of Police, the owners turned their rental house into a kennel for the dogs while they lived and slept in their vehicle.

HSLA said in a news release that none of the dogs were vaccinated or received basic medical care with several of the dogs testing positive for heartworm disease.

With the help of police and Kristy Nix, a local rescuer, the dogs and puppies were safely removed from the house and taken to the Dog Day Afternoon vet clinic in New Orleans. The clinic will house them and provide medical care until they are transported to one of the Humane Society locations in a different state.

“We are delighted and grateful that these wonderful dogs will get a second chance and will soon be adopted to a new family that loves and properly cares for them,” HSLA Director Jeff Dorson said. “We also thank those who made this large-scale rescue operation possible, including the Springhill Police Department, Ms. Nix, McMahen Vet Clinic, our transport partners, Dog Day Afternoon, and our donors.”

Once all dogs and puppies are fully recovered, they will be available for adoption.

HSLA said the owners will likely face charges.