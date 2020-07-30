Police: Puppy dies after left in hot car outside Slidell Walmart

The Slidell Police Department says officers were called to the Walmart on Natchez Drive Wednesday after getting a 911 call about a puppy in distress.

SLIDELL, La. (WWL-TV) — Authorities say a Pearl River woman faces animal cruelty charges after allegedly leaving a 6-month-old puppy inside a hot car outside a Slidell Walmart for over an hour. The dog later died.

The Slidell Police Department says officers were called to the Walmart on Natchez Drive Wednesday after getting a 911 call about a puppy in distress. Witnesses said the small dog was inside a car, yelping, spitting up blood and was lethargic. One person broke into the car to rescue the dog.

Officers rushed the dog to a nearby veterinarian who reportedly measured the dog’s temperature at 109°F and declared it brain dead. The dog was then euthanized.

The police department said the owner of the dog, 27-year-old Brittney Robertson, later walked out of the store and was arrested. She told officers that she thought cracking the windows on the car was enough to protect the dog from the heat.

Robertson was booked into the Slidell Jail on one count of aggravated cruelty to animals. The department said Roberton could be fined up to $25,000 or up to 10 years in prison if convicted.