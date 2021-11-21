Police officer saves man who was struck by a train in Slidell

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO)— A 66-year-old man, who is possibly suffering from dementia, was struck by an Amtrak train last night in Slidell.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 20th, The Slidell Police Department was contacted by an Amtrak train engineer who notified them that his southbound train struck a person, who appeared to have been sleeping on the tracks.

Slidell Police searched the area of Highway 11 and Indiana Avenue and located the man suffering from an amputated leg.

According to police, officers quickly applied a tourniquet, which presumably saved the man’s life.

The victim was transported to University Medical Center in New Orleans, where he is currently listed in critical condition.

An emergency room doctor informed officers that if it had not been for their quick response and application of the tourniquet, the man would not have survived.

Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said, “I am very proud of our officers for their quick response and for performing lifesaving measures on this gentleman. Our officers are educated on a lot more than just law enforcement techniques, during their annual continuing education training. My thoughts and prayers are with the victim and for his road to recovery.”

No reports of injuries were reported from the passengers on the train.