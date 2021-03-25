Police name suspect in murder of 8-year-old Treyce Bryant

Davonta Verret is wanted for one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

HOUMA, La. (WWL-TV) — Police issued an arrest warrant for the man they believe shot and killed an 8-year-old girl in Houma.

According to the Terrebonne Parish Police Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Davonta Verret shot and killed 8-year-old Treyce Bryant on Monday night.

Bryant was in the car with her mom and one of her mom’s friends when Verret began to follow them in another vehicle. Police say Verret opened fire on the car, intending to kill the man inside, but instead killed Treyce.

Police are still investigating why Verret was trying to kill the other man.

Verret is wanted for one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Verret’s location is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433.