Police nab FedEx porch pirate

Police in Addis, La have arrested a FedEx contract worker after the man was seen on home surveillance video taking packages off of a home’s front porch.

Police were notified of a number of Amazon packages being stolen from some homes.

According to police, a FedEx truck was detained on LA 1 with stolen items in the cab.

Police were able to link the items to the addresses of some of the victims.

Some of the packages police believe to have been taken by the driver still need to be accounted for.

If you live in the Addis area and believe you may be missing any packages, call the Addis Police Department at (225) 687-2222