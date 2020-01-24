Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Police: Man arrested for dragging officer with car

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been arrested and accused of dragging a police officer with his vehicle during a traffic stop, authorities said.

Jamon Evans, 24, was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, resisting arrest, hate crimes, and possession of schedule II drugs, The Advocate reported.

Baton Rouge police pulled Evans over because of his dark window tints, an arrest affidavit said. During the traffic stop, the officer learned Evans had an active arrest warrant from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia for burglary and theft.

The officer tried to take Evans into custody but Evans resisted, the affidavit said. The officer took Evans to the ground but Evans maneuvered back into the driver’s seat and drove off, dragging the officer about 20 feet (6 meters), the affidavit said.

Evans eventually stopped and was taken into custody. Officers found two grams of crystal meth inside Evan’s car along with drug paraphernalia. No injuries were reported. Evans was taken to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

It’s unclear whether Evans had an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Mostly clear. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
41°F A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
3 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
39°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories