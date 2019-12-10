Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Police: Man arrested after having 4.25 lbs of marijuana shipped to his home

Louisiana

by: Jonathan Freeman

Posted: / Updated:

MONROE, La. (KTVE)— A Monroe man is sitting behind bars after police say he had over 4 lbs. of marijuana shipped to his home.

According to arrest reports, Louisiana State Troopers received information about narcotic packages being delivered to a home in the 100 block of Dilling Lake Dr. in Monroe.

Agents with Metro Narcotics and Troopers made contact with the homeowner, 47-year-old Douglas Heard, once the packages arrived at the home. Troopers discovered two packages of high-grade marijuana that weighed 4.25 lbs. in total.

Heard told police that an “unknown male” comes by and takes the packages, but sometimes Heard has to deliver said packages to different places in Monroe for the “unknown male”. He also stated that he knew there was marijuana inside the packages.

Heard was taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center where he was booked on one count of Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana and one count of Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana. Heard is being held on $50,000 bond.

(Note: The mugshot attached to this article is from a previous arrest on August 31, 2019.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
21 mph N
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
41°F Mostly cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
20 mph NNE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain ending early. Then remaining mainly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
41°F Rain ending early. Then remaining mainly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
15 mph NNE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Light rain early. Partial clearing overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
41°F Light rain early. Partial clearing overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
23 mph NNE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain ending early. Then remaining mainly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
41°F Rain ending early. Then remaining mainly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
25 mph NNE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
41°F Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph NNE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories