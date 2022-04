Richwood, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the Charmingdale Subdivision area that happened on April 3, 2022.

The shooting was reported at 10:30 am and it was concluded that it was a negligent discharge.

The victim was immediately taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was later identified as a male.

No further details have been confirmed at the moment. Officers say this is not a criminal case.