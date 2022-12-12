MATHEWS, La. (WGNO) — A woman was struck and ultimately killed by a vehicle on a Lafourche Parish highway late Sunday night, Louisiana State Police said.

According to LSP Troop C, detectives responded to a single-car crash involving a pedestrian around 10 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 11). Police say the crash happened on Louisiana Highway 308 near Sugar Mill Road.

An early investigation revealed 32-year-old Devonnie Boudreaux of Lockport was ‘partially lying down’ in the southbound line of the highway when she was struck by an oncoming Ford F-150 pickup truck pulling a trailer. Boudreaux was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was uninjured in the collision. We’re told toxicology samples were collected from both the drive and Boudreaux to determine if impairment played a role in the crash, which remains ongoing by LSP.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This crash marks the 45th traffic fatality investigated by LSP Troop C, which covers areas of Assumption, Terrebonne, Lafourche, St. James, and St. John the Baptist parishes.