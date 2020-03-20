1  of  2
Breaking News
List of events around Acadiana canceled due to COVID-19 precautions School lunch distribution locations and times
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

COVID-19 banner

COVID-19 static bar

Gov. Edwards to hold March 23 live broadcast on COVID-19, public encouraged to submit questions

Acadiana Restaurant Services

Criteria for COVID-19 Screenings

State COVID-19 Dashboard

Police: Louisiana man molested 4-year-old while mom shopped

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONROE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man accused of molesting a 4-year-old child last August was arrested on Thursday, authorities said.

KNOE reported that a Ouachita Parish arrest warrant said the victim’s mother left Jacinto White in the house with the child and two toddlers while she went to a store. When she got back, she said she was locked out, and it took White a long time to open the door, it said.

According to the warrant, White did not respond when she asked about the delay. Then she saw the victim run into a bedroom, and when she asked them why they were not in bed, the child described being molested by White, it said.

White was a family friend, the mother said. He’s now being held on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar