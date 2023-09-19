ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — Alexandria Police are looking for an inmate who escaped from a local rehab facility this morning.

Police were called at approximately 4:15 a.m. today to a rehabilitation facility on Heyman Lane in reference to an inmate from Caddo Parish running away. The inmate is 21-year-old Jackie Brown, described as a black male, 6 feet tall weighing 110 lbs. with dreadlocks. See attached photo.

The Alexandria Police Department has a heavy presence in the area and is currently being joined by cooperating agencies to apprehend the escapee, authorities said. Police ask that the public try to stay away from this area and report any suspicious activity.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at:

APD-Detectives@cityofalex.com

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/