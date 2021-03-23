Police: Kinder teen injured in fight at prom after-party

KINDER, La. (AP) — A 17-year-old was hospitalized with injuries sustained in a fight that broke out during a party following a Louisiana high school prom over the weekend, according to authorities.

The teenager was taken by ambulance to a hospital with minor injuries early Sunday following the fight at the after-party, which was hosted at a private home near Kinder, Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert III said.

The teenage boy was treated and released, according to the sheriff. Several other teens sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene, he said.

Some partygoers fled the home after the fight broke out, and investigators told news outlets that they were working to determine who attended the gathering.

Officials added that alcohol may have been a factor in the fight.

Hebert said the party was not affiliated with Kinder High School and described it as an “after-prom party,” according to the American Press.