CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — Police in Central says a juvenile escapee from a Calcasieu Parish detention center was caught speeding after midnight on Monday, Aug. 29.

The Central Police Department said the juvenile was speeding 30 miles per hour over the speed limit on Greenwell Springs Road. After the juvenile was stopped, they were taken into custody by an officer.

“We applaud the effort and teamwork of both our officer and dispatcher for taking this person into custody without injury to the officer or arrestee,” said Central Police Department in a social media post.

Police said the juvenile was housed in the detention center on charges out of Livingston Parish.