Police investigate bomb threat aimed at Avoyelles Parish Courthouse

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana State Police say they are investigating a bomb threat in Avoyelles Parish.

According to police, the Avoyelles Parish 911 Communications Center got a call on June 8, 2021, about a bomb threat from a subject saying he was going to set off a bomb at the Avoyelles Parish Courthouse in Marksville.

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), state and local law enforcement, as well as fire departments all responded to the scene. APSO says they did not find any explosive devices.

During the investigation officers were able to link Michael Scott Dixon, 44, from Plaucheville, Louisiana, as the man who called in the threat.

Investigators tell us, Dixon was arrested on June 14, and booked into Avoyelles Parish Jail on one count of terrorizing and one count of communicating a planned arson.