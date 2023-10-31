RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Lecompte man who was pulled over for speeding was arrested after police discovered over 3 pounds of meth, authorities said.

Darius Damon Johnson, 45, is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, speeding, modified exhaust and a probation violation.

Deputies assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit conducted a traffic stop Monday on a Chevrolet Silverado for speeding on U.S. 71 South. Authorities said deputies believed the driver, later identified as Johnson, was involved in illegal narcotic activity and conducted an open air sniff around the truck with the narcotics detection dog.

The dog gave a positive alert to the presence of drugs which allowed deputies to search the vehicle, where they located a plastic bag containing two large plastic bags behind the back seat which contained suspected methamphetamine.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Deputies weighed the bags which came to approximately 3 1/4 pounds. A search of Johnson’;s residence in Lecompte revealed over $5,000 in cash which was seized as evidence of illegal narcotics sales.

Johnson is held on a $50,200 bond on the charges as well as the probation violation.

Agents say their investigation is still ongoing.

The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit is a multi-jurisdictional team comprised of the Alexandria Police Department, Ball Police Department, Boyce Police Department, Cheneyville Police Department, Forest Hill Police Department, Glenmora Police Department, Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office Lecompte Police Department, McNary Police Department, Pineville Police Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Woodworth Police Department, Grant Parish District Attorney’s Office and the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Latest posts