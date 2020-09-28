Police find gun, pot, 3-year-old inside DWI suspect’s car

Tommy Thompson

THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) – Police in Thibodaux have charged a man with DWI after they found a gun, bullets, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop. A three-year-old child was also in the suspect’s vehicle at the time of the arrest.

Sixty-two-year-old Tommy Thomas was pulled over shortly before 10:30 p.m. on September 26 in the 100 block of Plantation Road, according to the Thibodaux Police Department.

Thomas was spotted leaving the roadway while driving, leading to the stop. In addition to Thomas, an adult and a three-year-old child were also in the vehicle.

Officers noticed that Thomas had bloodshot eyes and was slurring his speech, according to the TPD. He also smelled strongly of marijuana.

Thomas performed poorly on a field sobriety test and admitted to consuming alcohol and marijuana before driving, according to police.

Thomas had approximately 39 grams of suspected marijuana and multiple .40 caliber unspent bullets on him when police searched him. A search of the vehicle turned up a .40 handgun, a marijuana grinder, and a glass smoking pipe, according to police.

Thomas was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. He has been charged with first offense DWI, illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Thomas posted a $6,300 bond and has been released from jail.